Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely not an option' for either side

Armed confrontation between China and Taiwan is "absolutely not an option" for either side - but equally absolute is that the island's freedom and democracy must be maintained, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday.

"Provided there is rationality, equality and mutual respect, we are willing to work with the Beijing authorities to find a mutually agreeable arrangement for upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Ms Tsai said during the island's 111th national day celebrations.

"This is our shared responsibility," she added.

Ms Tsai's address, delivered outside the presidential office in Taipei, comes as cross-strait tensions are at their highest in decades.

It is "regrettable" that Beijing in recent years has escalated its intimidation and threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region, she said.

But the broad consensus in Taiwan is that its national sovereignty and its free and democratic way of life must be defended, she added.

"On this point, we have no room for compromise."

Her speech comes ahead of the Communist Party of China's congress that starts on Oct 16 where Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to assume an unprecedented third term in office.

When that happens, Taiwanese officials have said they anticipate Beijing to increase its coercion and intimidation towards the island, which China aims to eventually "reunify" with the mainland.

Beijing views any actions that suggest Taiwan's sovereignty as unacceptable.

It demonstrated its displeasure over United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August with a series of unprecedented military drills around Taiwan - including flying ballistic missiles over the island.

Chinese warships and warplanes have continued to cross the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait almost daily as Beijing underscores that it does not recognise the territorial demarcation.

On Monday, Ms Tsai promised to bolster Taiwan's defences, including acquiring more mobile precision weapons that will help the island's asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Asymmetric warfare refers to a smaller force using unconventional tactics against a larger enemy.

Taiwan has proposed a record NT$586.3 billion (S$27 billion) in defence spending for next year.

Noting the island's increased defence budget every year, Ms Tsai said: "Through our actions, we are sending a message to the international community that Taiwan will take responsibility for our own self-defence, that we will not leave anything to fate."

Her stance comes as the US has been increasingly vocal in its support for the island. In September, President Joe Biden said that American forces would defend Taiwan if it were attacked.

"Washington has been encouraging Taipei to prioritise its national defence and improve Taiwan's self-defence capabilities, as one of the important conditions for Washington to improve its military aid to Taiwan," said Dr Qi Dongtao, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute.

"Now, Ms Tsai has responded to Washington's concern publicly, explicitly and positively," he added.

But overall, he felt that Ms Tsai did not make "provocative" statements in her speech and followed her "usual low-profile style of resisting Beijing's pressures".

Still, Mr Sung Wen-ti, a lecturer at Australian National University's Taiwan Studies Programme, said that while Ms Tsai has expressed an openness towards talks with China, they are "not on Beijing's terms".

"She clearly listed her non-negotiables," he added.

On Monday afternoon, China's Foreign Ministry said the root cause of the problems in the Taiwan Strait is the Taiwanese government seeking independence.