Taiwan says VP William Lai to attend new Honduran president Castro's inauguration

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan will send Vice-President William Lai to the inauguration of new Honduran president Xiomara Castro, Taiwan’s presidential office said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

Taiwan’s government has said it would work with Ms Castro to deepen relations on the basis of their longstanding friendship with the country, although Ms Castro has floated the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing.

Ms Castro is the first female leader of the Central American country, one of only 14 nations with formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. The Taiwanese government disputes Beijing's view.

Taiwan last week cut to zero tariffs on 25 goods imported from Honduras under a free-trade agreement, offering an incentive ahead of Ms Castro’s inauguration on Jan 27.

China has been stepping up pressure to win over Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies, last month re-establishing ties with Nicaragua