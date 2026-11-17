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Taiwan says two Russian military aircraft detected off its east coast

A Russian fighter jet in Egypt in September. After flying through airspace to Taiwan’s east, the jets exited the zone south of the eastern county of Taitung.

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said it detected early on Nov 17 two Russian military aircraft entering the island’s air defence identification zone from the north-east.

After flying through airspace to Taiwan’s east, they exited the zone south of the eastern county of Taitung, the ministry said in a brief statement.

The ministry used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance means to monitor the full course of the activity and “responded appropriately”, it added, without giving details.

Earlier, Japan protested to Moscow after two aircraft believed to be Russian violated its airspace off the island of Okinoshima in south-western Fukuoka, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

In 2023, Taiwan spotted two Russian warships off its eastern coast and sent its own aircraft and ships to keep watch.

Taiwan has joined the United States and allies in wide-ranging sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past six years, democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has regularly reported Chinese navy ships and air force aircraft operating around the island, as Beijing seeks to press its claims.

Russia and China have close military ties. REUTERS