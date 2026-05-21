Taiwan says President Lai would be happy to talk to Trump

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said President Lai Ching-te would be happy to speak with US President Donald Trump.

– Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on May 21 that President Lai Ching-te would be happy to speak with US President Donald Trump, in what would be an unprecedented conversation between the leader of the world’s biggest economy and the island China claims.

The decision could roil Washington’s relations with Beijing and help decide the fate of a massive arms package that the US is considering for Taiwan.

US and Taiwanese presidents have not spoken directly since Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. China considers Taiwan its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing’s control. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Mr Trump said on May 20 he would speak to Mr Lai, the second time in a week he has done so, dispelling initial speculation that his first mention of it after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was a verbal slip.

Timing of any talks unclear

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry reiterated comments Mr Lai made earlier on May 20 that if he got the opportunity to speak to Mr Trump, he would say China is undermining peace and his government will keep the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

“In addition to being committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Lai is also happy to discuss these matters with President Trump,” the ministry added, without elaborating.

It is still unclear when the talks might occur.

Taiwan National Security Council secretary-general Joseph Wu told lawmakers that the government must “keep a low profile” for now on the topic of whether Mr Lai will speak to Mr Trump, and if there is any progress, it will be made public.

“If these communications and dialogues can continue to be elevated to higher levels, and if we can maintain a dialogue that contributes to regional peace and stability, this would be of great significance not only to Taiwan but also to democratic nations and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole,” he said.

Addressing Mr Trump’s use of the words “Taiwan problem”, which echoes Beijing’s phrasing, Mr Wu said Taiwan is not the one making problems.

“China is creating all kinds of problems along the first island chain,” he said, referring to an area that stretches from Japan down through Taiwan and into the Philippines.

“China is the problem.”

In late 2016, then President-elect Trump broke decades of US diplomatic precedent by speaking directly, by telephone, with then Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

China has rebuffed multiple offers of talks from Lai, calling him a “separatist”.

Trump-Xi summit

Mr Trump, who met Mr Xi in Beijing last week where Taiwan was a major focus of the talks, is weighing whether to approve a new arms sales package for the island, which Reuters has reported could be worth some US$14 billion (S$17.91 billion).

The US is bound by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament on May 21 , Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said the US has repeatedly reaffirmed that its policy towards Taiwan is unchanged.

In addition to peace and stability in the strait being a core US interest, providing Taiwan with defensive capabilities through arms sales in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act is an established US policy, he added.

“Given that US policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged, I think we remain cautiously optimistic about arms purchases,” Mr Koo said.

Beijing has been angered by longstanding US military support for Taiwan to deter Chinese military action, including arms sales.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims. REUTERS