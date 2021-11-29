Taiwan says it scrambled jets after Chinese aircraft entered defence zone

TAIPEI • Taiwan's air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, as Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with his top generals. The Chinese mission included 18 fighter jets plus five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, as well as, unusually, a Y-20 aerial refuelling aircraft, the Taiwan ministry said.

The bombers and six of the fighters flew to the south of Taiwan into the Bashi Channel which separates the island from the Philippines, then out into the Pacific before heading back to China, according to a map the ministry provided.

Those aircraft were accompanied by the refuelling aircraft, suggesting China refuelled the shorter-range fighters in-flight, a skill that the country's air force is still honing to enable it to project power further from China's shores.

Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said.

The Chinese state media reported that Mr Xi held a three-day meeting - until yesterday - with the top officers to discuss how to further strengthen the armed forces through talent cultivation.

While the read-out of his remarks made no direct mention of Taiwan, Mr Xi did emphasise the need to modernise the military in order to be able to win wars.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Last month, nearly 150 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ.

