Taiwan says Chinese drills amount to air and sea blockade

TAIPEI • Taiwan's Defence Ministry said yesterday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amounted to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

The ministry said the island will firmly defend Taiwan's security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.

It added during a news conference yesterday that China continues to launch psychological warfare on Taiwan, and that residents should not believe in rumours and should report any fake news to the government.

China had warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan where it is conducting military exercises in response to Mrs Pelosi's visit.

An official notice sent late on Tuesday designated six areas of airspace as "danger zones", according to airlines that received the message as well as a South Korean Transport Ministry official. Flights will be restricted from 12pm today to 12pm on Sunday.

Mrs Pelosi flew to Taipei as the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting China to condemn the visit and unveil a series of economic and military responses.

China considers Taiwan a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. The island remains the most sensitive issue between China and the US.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that China's provocative actions of intentionally increasing its military activities aimed at Taiwan "have been challenging international order and damaging peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

It added: "The People's Liberation Army announcing live-fire drills and demanding that other nations' aircraft and vessels to stay clear of specific airspace and territorial waters have been especially harmful to international trade and economic exchanges, as well as international law and order."

Reacting to China's notice, China's Xiamen Airlines announced adjustments to several flights, citing "flow control" in Fujian, just across the Taiwan Strait from the island.

Pilots of Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways were advised to carry 30 minutes worth of extra fuel for possible rerouting in Taiwan.

"Our flights currently avoid going through the designated airspace zones around the Taiwan region," a Cathay spokesman said. "This may potentially lead to more flying time for some flights and we appreciate our customers' understanding."

Calls and messages to China's civil aviation authority were not immediately returned.

Korean Air is planning to reroute some of its services to South Asia in order to avoid Taiwan's airspace during the period of China's military exercises. ANA is changing its flight paths to Taiwan but the Japanese carrier, as well as Japan Airlines, said flights to and from Taiwan will continue to operate.

Taiwan is talking to Japan and the Philippines about alternative air-traffic routes, ETtoday News reported, citing Transportation and Communications Minister Wang Kwo-tsai. Taiwan's Maritime Port Bureau also warned ships to avoid the area where drills will take place.

Local branches of China's maritime safety administration had issued multiple warnings for ships traversing certain territories, citing the drills and firing practice.

