Taiwan says China coast guard ‘harassed’ commercial shipping off its coast

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Taiwan’s coast guard said that since June 7, the Chinese ships had broadcast messages to three passing commercial ships asking for information.

TAIPEI - Chinese coast guard ships operating around Taiwan in recent days have been “harassing” commercial shipping by asking them information about their point of origin and destination and claiming jurisdiction, Taiwan’s coast guard said on June 9.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, was angered after Japan and the Philippines said in May they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, viewing that as involving waters off Taiwan.

Late on June 6, Chinese state media reported ships had been sent to carry out a “special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation” in the waters east of Taiwan in response to the Japanese and Philippine announcement.

In a statement, Taiwan’s coast guard said that since June 7, the Chinese ships had broadcast messages to three passing commercial ships asking for information such as their ports of departure and destination.

Taiwan’s own ships broadcast back that these were Taiwanese waters in which China had no jurisdiction and the Chinese vessels should “not harass ships,” the coast guard said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing recognises no claims of sovereignty by Taiwan’s government.

Taiwan’s coast guard said it also broadcast to the passing merchant ships that they should pay no heed to the inquiries of the Chinese vessels.

The coast guard said ships passing through Taiwan’s waters maintained normal navigation and were not boarded, inspected, approached, or interfered with by the Chinese government vessels.

Responding to the stepped up Chinese coast guard activity, a USState Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US expected differences between China and Taiwan to be resolved by peaceful means and “free from coercion”.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the elected leadership,” the spokesperson added.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Beijing refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a “separatist”. REUTERS