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Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (centre) of the Kuomintang party waves as supporters cheer after he won re-election in Taipei on Nov 28.

TAIPEI - Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an was re-elected on Nov 28 after a nail-biting race against China critic Puma Shen in local elections held across the island democracy.

Chiang, 47, is a rising star in the Kuomintang party (KMT), which favours closer relations with China, and is seen as a potential future presidential candidate.

Shen, 44, was the underdog in the race for Taipei, which has long been a traditional KMT stronghold in northern Taiwan, along with New Taipei and Taoyuan cities.

After winning easily four years ago, Chiang faced a tougher contest against Shen, who was seeking to become the capital’s first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor in nearly 30 years.

Voter surveys in the weeks leading up to election day showed Shen closing in on Chiang, or even slightly ahead of his KMT rival.

Shen took the stage in front of thousands of supporters less than four hours after polling stations closed to concede defeat in the race that gripped the island.

“The result is already out – I lost,” Shen told the crowd, confirming that Chiang had won.

Shen, a criminologist and former civil defence activist, became a lawmaker in 2024 and was an outspoken critic of Chinese interference operations against Taiwan.

He was accused by Beijing of being a “separatist” and barred from entering the country.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex the island.

Shen, with no experience of election campaigning and low recognition among voters, was given little chance of success when he entered the race six months ago.

But his savviness on social media and on the stump whipped up a frenzy of support in Taipei and across the island, attracting many voters fed up with traditional politics.

Chiang supporter Chris Hsing, 50, was one of several hundred gathered outside the mayor’s campaign office, where she watched a livestreamed vote count showing her candidate heading to victory.

Hsing, who works in the production industry, said she had been worried that Shen’s huge support during the campaign had put Chiang “in a dangerous position”.

In the end, Taipei voters saw what the mayor “has done, so they will continue to let him stay in this position and keep working hard for everyone”, Hsing said, cradling her pet dog.

‘Innovative campaign’

Taiwan’s local elections are held every four years and will decide the winners of about 11,000 positions, including mayors and magistrates, across its 22 cities and counties.

Candidates campaigned relentlessly for weeks, posing for selfies in night markets, waving from the back of pick-up trucks and going on talk shows in a bid to win over voters on issues ranging from transport and childcare to urban renewal.

The government warned that China had used a range of tactics to try to influence the outcome of the elections, including “cognitive warfare” and “transnational repression”.

The KMT was defending the 14 city and county seats it won in 2022.

President Lai Ching-te’s DPP was seeking to improve on the five seats it holds.

While Shen “staged a very innovative campaign”, Chiang secured enough support from the city’s “more senior, conservative population”, Albert Tzeng, a former KMT adviser, told AFP.

Those KMT voters were underestimated in polls because of their “reluctance to express their political preferences”, Tzeng said.

“The interesting part is that the strongest force that mobilised them (to vote) is not the campaign of the KMT, but the reaction to the aggressive presence of Shen’s supporters.”

Shen’s political future in the DPP looks more promising despite the loss after showing his broad appeal among voters across the island.

The results will buoy the KMT ahead of the 2028 elections when it will seek to win back the presidency that has been held by the DPP for the past 10 years.

However, analysts have cautioned that local elections are not a reliable predictor of how people might vote in 2028, with history showing repeatedly that it can be the reverse. AFP