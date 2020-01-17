Taiwan reports post-election sailing of US warship through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (REUTERS, AFP, AP) - A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday (Jan 16), the island's defence ministry said on Friday, less than a week after Taiwan held elections.

The ship sailed in a northerly direction through the sensitive waterway and Taiwan's armed forces monitored it throughout, though nothing abnormal was seen, the ministry said in a brief statement.

Taiwan's independence-leaning president, Ms Tsai Ing-wen, won a second term over the weekend with a record 8.2 million votes, an outcome that was seen as a forceful rebuke of China's ongoing campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.

Beijing regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary - especially if it declares independence.

China has an overwhelming advantage in numbers of aircraft, ships and missiles with which it threatens Taiwan, prompting the island to upgrade its defences with high-technology solutions.

China has periodically stepped up military intimidation by circling the island with air patrols, staging military exercises along the Taiwan Strait and sailing aircraft carriers through the waterway dividing the island from the mainland.

Any attack would also likely draw in the US, which is legally obligated to consider threats to the island's security as a matter of "grave concern".

Taiwanese marines staged drills on Thursday as part of a series of military exercises that focused on neutralising threats from small groups of assailants through small arms fire and hand-to-hand fighting. As in all such drills, the assumed enemy is the military of China.

Other exercises earlier in the week featured Taiwan's air force, which is undergoing a major upgrade with the acquisition of the latest version of US F-16 fighters and other advanced technology.

China's strategies towards wresting control over Taiwan are believed to include using special forces to seize key military, political and economic infrastructure sites, while degrading the island's defences with aerial bombing and missile attacks.

Even in non-election years, Taiwan's military generally holds exercises in mid-winter to show its preparedness to defend the island over the Lunar New Year festival, which this year begins on Jan 25.