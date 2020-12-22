Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April

TAIPEI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Taiwan's government on Tuesday (Dec 22) reported its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 since April 12.

The individual who tested positive for Covid-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.

The announcement ends what was the world's longest stretch without a domestic infection and providing a reminder of the virus' ability to outfox even the most successful efforts to contain it.

The re-emergence of a local outbreak threatens to derail one of the standout success stories in the global fight against the pandemic. Taiwan has managed to keep its total number of cases to 766, with just seven deaths, through a combination of restricting travel into the island early in the outbreak and implementing a strict quarantine and contact tracing strategy.

Taiwan currently holds the No. 2 spot in Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking, a measure of the best places to be in the Covid-19 era.

The continued spread of the coronavirus worldwide, however, has meant Taiwan's authorities have had to remain on their guard. Since the last case of domestic transmission in April, more than 300 cases have been brought in by people returning from overseas.