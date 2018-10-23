Taiwan rattled by 6.0 magnitude quake; tremor felt strongly in Taipei

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 104 km off Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien on Tuesday (Oct 23), the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31 km. No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Meanwhile an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off Yonagunijima in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, the weather agency said here Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 1:35 p.m. local time, was centered at a latitude of 24.0 degrees north and a longitude of 122.6 degrees east, and at depth of 30 km.

Okinawa is situated just north of Taiwan. It is not clear whether the quakes are linked.

This story is developing.