Taiwan radio enthusiasts tune in as Chinese, US warplanes crowd sensitive skies

SYUHAI, TAIWAN (REUTERS) - Shortly after dawn on a southern Taiwanese beach, Robin Hsu's iPhone pings with the first radio message of the day from Taiwan's air force as it warns away Chinese aircraft.

"Attention!" a voice says on the radio, speaking in Mandarin to a Chinese military plane flying at an altitude of 3,500 metres. "You have entered our southwestern air defence identification zone and are jeopardising aviation safety. Turn around and leave immediately."

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for years of repeated Chinese air force missions into its air defence identification zone (ADIZ), which is not territorial airspace but a broader area it monitors for threats.

Although Taiwan's Defence Ministry details these almost-daily incursions on its website, including maps outlining the activity, a band of Taiwanese radio enthusiasts like Mr Hsu has been tuning in to related radio traffic and publishing the recordings online.

"The Chinese Communist planes are like flies on your dining table. If you kill them on your plate then your meal is ruined," said Mr Hsu, 50, a tour guide and a military enthusiast. "All you can do is to wave them away."

The action ebbs and flows. On one day in May, when Reuters accompanied Mr Hsu, nine other warnings were broadcast to Chinese warplanes after the one at dawn.

The Chinese aircraft have not fired a shot and have not come near Taiwan's shores, according to the island's military.

But for Taiwan, such incursions amount to a low-key war of attrition, as the island frequently scrambles aircraft to intercept Chinese planes.

Taiwan's defence ministry has termed the flights "grey zone" tactics, designed to exhaust its air defences physically and financially.

Halfway through lunch, Mr Hsu's iPhone - which is linked to a separate radio antenna - tracked another broadcast, this time in English.

"Chinese Air Force, I am a United States aircraft operating in international airspace and exercising these rights as guaranteed by international law," the transmission said. "I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states."

On a flight tracker app, a US military refuelling plane was flying east off Taiwan's southwest into the Bashi Channel that separates the island from the Philippines.