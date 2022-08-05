Taiwan premier Su: 'Evil neighbour' next door is showing off her power at our door

China conducts a long-range live-fire drill into the Taiwan Strait from an undisclosed location, in this handout released on Aug 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan's "evil neighbour" next door is showing off her power at our door, the island's premier said on Friday (Aug 5), referring to China's military drills taking place around Taiwan this week.

China is arbitrarily destroying the world's most frequently used waterway with military exercises, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters in Taipei, when asked about China's missile launches.

China's actions are being condemned by neighbouring countries and the world, he added.

This story is developing.

