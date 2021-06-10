Taiwan Premier says sorry again as infections surge

TAIPEI • Taiwan's Premier apologised for a second time in two days as the government comes under increasing pressure over its failure to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Premier Su Tseng-chang yesterday expressed his regret as he and his Cabinet, including Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, faced questions from lawmakers about a persistent Covid-19 outbreak.

"I regret every life lost," Mr Su said. "Especially now our citizens have been affected by this outbreak, the government is extremely sorry it didn't take care of them 100 per cent. Minister Chen and I have apologised for this."

Taiwan's government had been hailed at home and abroad for taking swift action in the early stages of the global pandemic that kept the island largely Covid-free throughout last year and the first months of this year.

But President Tsai Ing-wen's administration has come under increasing criticism after a recent surge in cases exposed weaknesses in the government's preparations.

The outbreak highlighted failings in Taiwan's quarantine measures, especially for airline pilots, and quickly overwhelmed limited testing capacity.

It also underlined a lack of vaccines. The government has managed to acquire only just over two million doses so far, enough to fully inoculate less than 5 per cent of the 23.5 million population.

A shortage in global supply has also delayed the island's vaccination efforts. Mr Chen told lawmakers on Tuesday that orders from AstraZeneca would be delayed by a month due to production problems at the firm's Thai plant.

Taiwan has ordered 10 million shots directly from Siam Bioscience but has so far received only slightly more than 100,000 doses.

Taiwan had just 87 local cases and 12 deaths as at April 30. Since then, it has reported more than 10,000 additional local infections and almost 300 deaths.

Lawmakers largely directed their questions to the Premier and Health Minister yesterday on the government's inability to secure more vaccines. Mr Su and Mr Chen attributed Taiwan's difficulties to the fierce international competition with other governments for a limited global supply of doses.

Without sufficient vaccines, the government has implemented a soft lockdown, shutting schools, entertainment and recreation facilities and urging companies to allow staff to work from home.

Yesterday's apology followed a more reluctant expression of regret on Tuesday, only after opposition lawmakers threatened to bring a halt to the legislative session.

Public perception of the government has taken a negative turn since the outbreak. A year ago, the Tsai administration was riding high with a support rating of over 60 per cent on its initial success in controlling the outbreak.

But public support has fallen in recent weeks, with several polls last month showing the President's approval rating to be between 40 per cent and 45 per cent.

Taiwan reported 274 new domestic Covid-19 cases yesterday, up from the previous day's figure of 219, to bring the island's total tally to 11,968.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS