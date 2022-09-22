Taiwan may scrap Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals about mid-October

Earlier this month, Taiwan retained its isolation rules and a weekly arrivals cap of 50,000. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
56 min ago

TAIPEI - Taiwan may scrap its three-day quarantine requirement for arrivals around mid-October if the pandemic continues to ease, as the island joins other regional holdouts moving to reopen their borders to travellers.  

The government will monitor the situation for another week, and plans to announce the easing two weeks ahead of the scheduled implementation, meaning the new rules would be effective around Oct 13, Cabinet spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng said at a briefing on Thursday.

The measures would also include removing quarantine for tourists and lifting a ban on tour groups.  

For now, anyone arriving will still need to quarantine, though they will switch to taking a rapid-antigen test at the airport instead of saliva-based polymerase chain reaction test, according to the Central Epidemic Command Centre.

The weekly arrivals cap will increase to 60,000 from 50,000 starting Sept 29, with plans to further expand it to 150,000.  

Signs that Taiwan’s recent spike in Covid-19 cases is easing is paving the way for the relaxation, while the government has also been facing pressure to open up as the economy faces headwinds from slowing global demand for electronics, high inflation and rising geopolitical pressure from mainland China.  

The island joins neighbouring Japan - which is mulling allowing individual tourism and lifting a daily visitor cap by next month - and Hong Kong, which is also weighing ending mandatory hotel quarantine requirements.

Earlier this month, Taiwan resumed visa-free entry for travellers from countries it currently shares diplomatic ties with and the US, as well as other European nations, though the duration of their permitted stay varies. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Taiwan may end Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals as early as next month if cases subside
After sealing borders for two years, Taiwan may have to consider living with Covid-19
Related Stories
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
New Omicron sub-variant detected in South Africa
Moderna's bivalent vaccine expected in S'pore by end-Sept: How safe is it?
WHO saying pandemic end in sight falls flat in 'zero-Covid' China
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind 'long Covid'
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top