Taiwan minister to meet EU official as bloc seeks to boost chip industry

TAIPEI • Taiwan, the semiconductor powerhouse, was expected to hold high-level trade talks with the European Union yesterday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a concerted push by the bloc to boost its chip industry.

In February, the EU unveiled a European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC and other major semiconductor companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

The source, who was not authorised to speak to the media and so declined to be identified, said that Taiwan's Economy Minister, Ms Wang Mei-hua, was scheduled to hold virtual talks with a senior EU trade official yesterday evening.

The EU's trade chief is Mr Valdis Dombrovskis.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei late on Wednesday, Ms Wang said Taiwan-EU relations were getting deeper and that talks at all levels are going on.

She declined to give details, saying if she had anything to announce, she would do so at an appropriate time.

Taiwan's government has said that it believes there is "enormous" room for cooperation with the EU on semiconductors.

The EU meeting would come a day after the US agreed to launch new trade talks with Taiwan.

The European plan calls for the European Commission to ease funding rules for innovative semiconductor plants. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for many industries over the past year or more.

TSMC has said it was still in the very early stages of assessing a potential fab in Europe. The company is spending US$12 billion (S$16.5 billion) on chip factories in the United States.

In one wrinkle for EU ambitions, Taiwan's GlobalWafers failed in February in a €4.35 billion (S$6.4 billion) takeover attempt of German chip supplier Siltronic.

Neither the EU nor its member states have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province, to be reunified by force, if necessary.

But the bloc has been keen to show its support for the island, especially as China-EU ties sour over trade and human rights disputes.

Taiwan has also been pushing for a bilateral investment agreement with the EU.

REUTERS