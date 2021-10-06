Taiwan leader warns of catastrophe for peace in Asia if isle falls to China

TAIPEI • Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published yesterday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into the island's air defence zone on Monday.

Ms Tsai said that as countries increasingly recognise the threat China's Communist Party poses, they should understand the value of working with the island.

"And they should remember that if Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system. It would signal that in today's global contest of values, authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy," Ms Tsai wrote.

Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and south-western part of its air defence zone over a four-day period beginning last Friday, the same day China marked a key patriotic holiday, National Day.

The Chinese aircraft have not been flying in Taiwan's air space, but its air defence identification zone or Adiz, a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols.

China sees Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy, blaming China for the tensions.

Ms Tsai said Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name. Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, and wants peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually beneficial coexistence with its neighbours, she wrote.

"But if its democracy and way of life are threatened, Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself," Ms Tsai said, adding that the Taiwanese people would "rise up" should the island's existence be threatened, having made clear that democracy is non-negotiable.

"Amid almost daily intrusions by the People's Liberation Army, our position on cross-strait relations remains constant: Taiwan will not bend to pressure, but nor will it turn adventurist, even when it accumulates support from the international community."

Premier Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities which are violating regional peace. "Taiwan must be on alert. China is more and more over the top," Mr Su told reporters. "The world has also seen China's repeated violations of regional peace and pressure on Taiwan."

Taiwan needs to "strengthen itself" and come together as one, Mr Su added. "Only then will countries that want to annex Taiwan not dare to easily resort to force. Only when we help ourselves can others help us."

Therefore, Taiwan's defence ministry has proposed an extra military spending of NT$240 billion (S$11.66 billion) over the next five years which will go mostly towards naval weapons, including missiles and warships, with the ministry warning that the threat from China was worse than ever.

About 64 per cent of the money will be spent on anti-ship weapons such as land-based missile systems, including a NT$148.9 billion plan to mass produce home-grown missiles and "high-performance" ships, the ministry said.

The ministry's draft spending proposal, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, was sent to Parliament for review yesterday.

Meanwhile, a group of French senators including former defence minister Alain Richard will visit Taiwan this week. Taiwan's foreign ministry said the trip would last from today to Sunday and that the senators would have meetings with senior officials, including President Tsai.

REUTERS