Taiwan leader visits army reservists training under new scheme

NANSHIPU (Taiwan) • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday visited army reservists training under a new scheme to bolster war readiness, a programme that has received added impetus from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's bellicosity against the island.

The war in Ukraine has stirred debate in Taiwan about its own readiness and tactics. China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified by force, if necessary.

Taiwan's government announced late last year a reform of the training of its reserve forces, including doubling down on combat and shooting exercises.

Under the new programme which began this month, reservists get two weeks of training, instead of the previous five to seven days, and spend more time on combat training like firing guns.

Observing the training at the Nanshipu firing range in Taoyuan, Ms Tsai, dressed in full military fatigues including body armour, said that reservists were specifically getting trained in areas close to their homes.

"The recent situation in Ukraine once again proves that the protection of the country, in addition to international solidarity and assistance, depends on the unity of the whole people," she said, flanked by her top security officials.

Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters that there were many lessons they could learn from Ukraine, where, he said, people were being given guns and sent to fight after only a few days of training.

"For our reservists, if they train for between seven and 14 days a year, that gives us a lot more confidence," he said.

Taiwan has a 2.31 million-strong reserve force.

Mr Freddy Lim, an independent lawmaker who sits on Parliament's defence and foreign affairs committee, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made many Taiwanese more determined to defend the island and has boosted public support for reservist training reform and civil defence.

"In the past, before Ukraine, we were called alarmist when we made these efforts. That's not the case any more. Like Ukraine, I believe we have a very strong will to defend (Taiwan)."

