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Taiwan, Japan flag incursions by Russian aircraft ahead of Putin’s arrival in China

The motorcade carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to leave Shenzhen Baoan International Airport during his arrival ahead of the APEC summit on Nov 18.

TAIPEI/TOKYO – Taiwan said it detected two Russian military aircraft off its east coast on Nov 17, while Japan protested to Moscow, saying two aircraft that it believed to be Russian violated its airspace earlier the same day.

The reports came ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival early on Nov 18 in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. China and Russia have close diplomatic and military ties.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said that after flying through airspace to the island’s east, the Russian aircraft, whose type it did not identify, exited its air defence identification zone south of the eastern county of Taitung.

The ministry used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to monitor their activity and “responded appropriately”, it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Earlier on Nov 17, Japan protested to Russia after two suspected Russian aircraft violated its airspace off the island of Okinoshima in south-western Fukuoka, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

“The violation of Japan’s airspace by Russian aircraft is a serious infringement of Japan’s sovereignty,” Kihara said. The safety threat was unacceptable, he said.

“We lodged a strong protest with Russia and urged it to prevent a recurrence.”

Ben Lewis, founder of open-source data platform PLATracker, noted a flurry of Russian air activity ahead of the APEC meeting.

“I think this is a ‘two birds, one stone’ situation,” Lewis said, “or three birds, two planes as it were”.

“Putin can pressure Tokyo, signal support to Beijing on the Taiwan issue, and demonstrate its ability to continue to operate in East Asia despite many setbacks in Ukraine right before a major international summit.”

Lewis and other trackers noted that two Russian Tu-95 long-range bombers and two Il-76 transport planes landed at Danang in central Vietnam on Nov 17 in a rare visit.

It is not known if the planes were part of the same deployment.

An ageing Cold War-era design, some Tu-95s can carry nuclear weapons, but others are used for long-range surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces scrambled aircraft and took measures in response, such as issuing warnings and notifications, Japan’s Defence Ministry said.

The suspected Russian aircraft were subsequently confirmed to have transited the Tsushima Strait, passed between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan, and proceeded into the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said, without identifying their type.

Yonaguni is the closest Japanese landmass to Taiwan, lying about 100km east of the democratically governed island.

Off Taiwan’s east coast

A map issued by Japan’s Defence Ministry showed a flight path to Taiwan’s east and heading in a southerly direction, implying the aircraft were the same as those Taiwan spotted later.

The last confirmed violation of Japan’s airspace by Russian aircraft was off Rebun Island near Hokkaido in the north, in September 2024, the ministry said.

In 2023, Taiwan spotted two Russian warships off its eastern coast and sent aircraft and ships to monitor them.

Taiwan has joined the US and allies in sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past six years, Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has regularly reported Chinese navy ships and military aircraft operating around the island, as Beijing presses its claim. REUTERS