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Taiwan is taking part in APEC China summit on an ‘equal basis’, President says

Taiwan’s envoy to the APEC summit, Acer founder Stan Shih (left), and Taiwan President Lai Ching-te at the presidential office in Taipei on Nov 12.

TAIPEI – Taiwan is participating in the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in China on the principle of interaction on an “equal basis”, President Lai Ching-te said on Nov 12 , after his government called for a written guarantee from Beijing for that to happen.

The APEC grouping is one of the few international bodies that include Taiwan, which China views as its own territory. China is the host in 2026 , with the leaders’ summit next week in the southern city of Shenzhen.

However, relations between Taipei and Beijing are extremely tense. China refuses to talk to Lai, saying he is a “separatist”, and its military operates around the island on a daily basis. Lai rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Speaking at the presidential office in Taipei to introduce computer maker Acer founder Stan Shih as his envoy to the summit, Lai said APEC is the most important multilateral mechanism for trade and economic cooperation in the region.

“All members interact on an equal basis, and Taiwan is participating in this year’s APEC meeting on that same principle,” he added.

“I want to thank the many like-minded countries that, during the preparations for the APEC meeting, have consistently emphasised the importance of Taiwan’s participation in all meetings,” Lai said, without naming any countries.

China’s foreign ministry said late on Nov 11 that it handles the “Taiwan region’s” participation at APEC “in accordance with the one-China principle and the rules and customs of relevant APEC memorandums of understanding”.

“As long as these practices are followed, the Taiwan region’s representatives can attend meetings as normal,” it added.

Lai said he wanted Shih to convey several messages at the summit, including that as the global economy faces challenges from geopolitics, energy and supply chain restructuring, Taiwan will continue to serve as a stable and trustworthy force.

“Taiwan will deepen cooperation and exchanges with key partner countries to jointly safeguard regional prosperity and stability,” he added.

Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives as its APEC envoy to avoid political problems, and they generally use the opportunity to speak to senior members of delegations from friendly countries like the US and Japan.

US President Donald Trump is expected to have his third meeting of the year with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

Taiwanese envoys have on occasi on in teracted with Xi at other APEC summits, though normally that does not go beyond a handshake or a wave.

Shih was Taiwan’s envoy to the 2007 APEC summit in Australia. REUTERS