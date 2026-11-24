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Taiwan is psyched that Jensen Huang is back in the driver’s seat at Nvidia

The front page of a Taiwanese newspaper featuring news of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the company at a convenience store in Taipei, Taiwan.

TAIPEI - Taiwan, the birthplace of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, awoke on Nov 24 to see its homegrown hero back as head of the company he co-founded less than two weeks after being forced out.

Huang is a big star in Taiwan, home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and the island is a critical link in the global AI supply chain.

His visits regularly draw crowds of fans and reporters, a phenomenon that local media have called “Jensanity.”

Huang’s resignation earlier in November, following revelations of his extramarital affairs and questions over whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, was met with shock in Taiwan.

Supporters have said they never ruled out a comeback.

“For Taiwan, I think this is very good news... You only have to look at how sharply Taiwan’s stock market fell in the days after he stepped down,” said Venus Chang, 51, who works in finance in Taipei.

“His contribution to Taiwan has been enormous. That’s why I’m genuinely delighted to see him return.”

Gary Wu, a 31-year-old engineer, said his first thought after seeing the news of Huang’s return overnight was the likely boost to Taiwan’s stock market.

“Sure enough, by this morning I could see it had hit the daily limit-up,” he said. “So we’ve got money to put food on the table now.”

Taiwan’s benchmark index closed up 9% on Nov 24, rebounding from an eight-month low.

“I always felt he would come back,” said Jane Kuo, 50, who runs Flower Restaurant, a Taipei eatery that Huang frequented during his Taiwan trips. “He pulled through. That’s great.”

Kuo said she was ready to welcome Huang back whenever he next visits Taiwan, saying he boosted business at her restaurant, bringing colleagues and family members and sometimes ordering takeaway to bring on his private jet.

Last week, prominent figures from Taiwan’s technology industry organised a two-night light display on the Taipei 101 skyscraper featuring messages including “Taiwan Loves Jensen,” “Family and Friendship” and “Thrive Together.”

Beyond his celebrity status, Huang spent decades cultivating close personal relationships with Taiwan’s tech leaders, helping build a supplier network that became the backbone of Nvidia’s dominance in AI computing.

During his frequent visits to the island, he hosted gatherings of executives from TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Quanta Computer and other suppliers.

Local media dubbed them “trillion-dollar dinners,” a reference to the combined market value of the companies represented.

In May, Huang described Taiwan as the “epicentre” of the AI revolution and said Nvidia planned to invest about US$150 billion (S$193.68 billion) a year in the island, which has historically received relatively little public recognition for its contributions despite its role in global technology manufacturing.

“Of course Taiwan really welcomes Jensen Huang’s return,” said Lee Chang-ken, the president of Cathay Financial, Taiwan’s largest financial holding company.

“Naturally, we look forward to AI development continuing so that Taiwan’s supply chain companies can keep making big profits.” REUTERS