Taiwan is not Ukraine, says China as island steps up vigilance

BEIJING/TAIPEI • Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday, as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance over military activities in response to the crisis in the eastern European nation.

The comments came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence.

China - which regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary - has stepped up military activity near the island in recent years, although Taiwan has reported no recent unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying dismissed any link between the issues of Ukraine and Taiwan.

"Taiwan is not Ukraine," she said. "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."

The issue of Taiwan is one left over from the civil war, Ms Hua added. The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the civil war to the communists, who set up the People's Republic of China.

All security and military units "must raise their surveillance and early warning of military developments around the Taiwan Strait," Ms Tsai told a working group on the Ukraine crisis set up by her National Security Council.

Taiwan and Ukraine are fundamentally different in terms of geostrategy, geography and international supply chains, she said.

"But in the face of foreign forces intending to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale of Taiwanese society, all government units must strengthen the prevention of cognitive warfare launched by foreign forces and local collaborators," Ms Tsai said.

