Taiwan honours former top US diplomat Pompeo, China media calls him a liar

TAIPEI • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen bestowed a presidential honour on former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday for his contribution to boosting relations with the island, as China's top newspaper lambasted him again as a "liar".

China placed sanctions on Mr Pompeo when he left office at the end of the Trump presidency last year, angered by his repeated criticism of the country, especially its ruling Communist Party, and support for Taiwan.

Meeting Mr Pompeo at the presidential office in Taipei, Ms Tsai thanked him for his long-time support of Taiwan.

"A visit from such a good friend as Secretary Pompeo attests to the strong Taiwan-US friendship," she said.

Ms Tsai bestowed on him the Order of the Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon, one of Taiwan's top honours.

Mr Pompeo, wearing a face mask with United States and Taiwanese flags emblazoned upon it, said he was proud of his achievements while in office to try and normalise relations with Taiwan, including sending US officials to visit.

He said Taiwan must not be allowed to go the same way as Ukraine.

"If any of us were mistaken or complacent about the risk to that freedom, I think we need only watch what's taking place in Europe today to see that this continues to demand deep concerted focus leadership from those of us who cherish freedom," he said in a meeting with President Tsai.

China put sanctions on "lying and cheating" Pompeo and 27 other top Trump-era officials as President Joe Biden took office in January last year.

China's top newspaper, the party's official People's Daily, in a commentary yesterday called Mr Pompeo an "extremely notorious" anti-China politician who "took pride in lying and deceit" while in office.

"Collusion with external forces cannot bring security or well-being for the Taiwanese people," it said of his trip.

The Donald Trump administration had given strong backing to Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, including high-profile arms sales and visits by top US officials to Taipei.

REUTERS