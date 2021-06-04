Taiwan Health Ministry gets $3.8b boost to tackle virus

TAIPEI • Taiwan's Health Ministry will receive an extra NT$79.2 billion (S$3.8 billion) in spending to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said, detailing a stimulus package approved this week.

Taiwan's Parliament on Monday approved an extra NT$420 billion in spending to help deal with the virus' impact, as business activity is curbed to counter domestic infections. The new money is in addition to previous stimulus spending, and funding will run until next year.

Taiwan's Cabinet said yesterday that the money for the Health Ministry would go towards buying and testing vaccines, medicines and to improve monitoring and testing for the virus. Taiwan has millions of vaccines on order, but has so far vaccinated only about 3 per cent of its 23.5 million people.

"This wave of the pandemic came quickly, affecting many families and industries," Premier Su Tseng-chang said.

The Economy Ministry will get an additional NT$58.4 billion to help companies with salaries and loans, while other departments will get cash to help children studying at home, hotels and other affected companies. The central bank is also running a separate NT$400 billion programme to provide preferential loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Taiwan's government has repeatedly sought to allay fears that the current outbreak will affect the export-dependent economy.

In the science parks of northern Hsinchu, where the world's largest contract microchip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is based, officials have set up rapid Covid-19 testing sites.

Mayor Lin Chih-chien said: "Hsinchu city has to protect not only its residents, but also importantly the home base of the world's most important semiconductor industries."

