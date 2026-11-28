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Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen of the Democratic Progressive Party greeting supporters during a campaigning on Nov 27.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese people lined up at schools and temples across Taipei on Nov 28 to cast their ballots in a tight race for mayor, as voting got under way in local elections across the island democracy.

AFP journalists watched as polling stations in Taipei opened at 8.00am local time for voters who will decide if China critic Puma Shen will become the capital’s first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor in nearly 30 years.

The elections held every four years will decide races for about 11,000 positions, including mayors and magistrates, across Taiwan’s 22 cities and counties.

Polling stations will close at 4.00pm, with results expected to be released in the evening.

Candidates have campaigned for weeks, posing for selfies in night markets, waving from the back of pick-up trucks and going on talk shows in a bid to win over voters on issues ranging from transport and childcare to urban renewal.

The Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s oldest party and the one that favours closer ties with China, faces the challenge of defending the 14 city and county seats it won in 2022.

President Lai Ching-te’s DPP is seeking to improve on the five seats it holds.

In Taipei, KMT Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who won by double digits last time and is seen as a potential future presidential candidate, is facing off with DPP rival Shen.

Shen, an outspoken critic of China where he is wanted by police for alleged criminal “separatist activities”, entered the race as the underdog.

But Shen managed to ride a political wave that has drawn huge turnouts at his rallies and frenzied demand for his campaign ribbons, badges and other goodies.

A Shen victory in the KMT’s heartland could be seen as “quite shameful” in Beijing, said Austin Wang, a political science professor at the University of Nevada.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize the island.

Thousands of boisterous Chiang supporters holding flags and balloons attended a final rally in a major street on the night of Nov 27.

Supporters of Taipei's Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang at his final campaign rally on Nov 27. PHOTO: AFP

Shen hosted a mass gathering online that was watched by several hundred thousand after a venue snafu forced the cancellation of an outdoor event.

‘Very tight’

The turnout on Nov 28 of undecided and young voters will determine the outcome of the “very tight race”, said Liu Jia-wei, a political science professor at National Taipei University.

A major upset could also be brewing in the mayoral election in New Taipei, Taiwan’s largest city and another KMT stronghold.

In the run-up to election day, candidates of both major parties have steered clear of the threat posed by China, instead focusing on bread and butter issues.

But the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s top policy body on China, has warned that Beijing has used a range of tactics to try to influence the outcome, including “cognitive warfare” and “transnational repression”.

Beijing “will continue to closely monitor Taiwan’s local political situation”, Liu said.

While Taiwan’s presidential elections are only 14 months away, analysts have cautioned that the local elections are not a reliable predictor of how people might vote in 2028, with history showing repeatedly that it can be the reverse.

But the results on Nov 28 could influence the selection process for the KMT presidential candidate.

While the DPP is likely to rally behind Lai in his re-election bid, the KMT could begin debating their presidential ticket soon after the local elections, Liu said.

Among the most likely KMT candidates are outgoing Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen and parliamentary speaker Han Kuo-yu.

KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, whose pro-Beijing stance and political style have alienated her from many in her party, is also seen as a potential challenger for the nomination.

But she could face pressure to step down from her position if the KMT has a poor performance in the local elections. AFP