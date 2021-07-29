Taiwan general probed for contact with 'China spy'

TAIPEI • The Taiwan authorities are investigating a former deputy defence minister and several other serving and retired military officers over contact with a person the authorities believe to be a Chinese spy, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The investigation is the most high-level case of suspected spying across the sensitive Taiwan Strait in recent years and comes as China steps up pressure on the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its territory.

The former deputy defence minister, General Chang Che-Ping, is head of National Defence University and is the most senior of several serving and retired officers being investigated for contact with a representative of China's Central Military Commission, the Taiwan-based online Mirror Media reported.

They are suspected of communicating with a Hong Kong-based representative of the commission, Mirror Media said.

Two sources involved in security matters said Gen Chang is being investigated. One of the sources said he is among several people being investigated by the military and the Investigation Bureau security agency.

One of the sources, who is involved in security planning, said that the people being investigated are suspected of being used in "penetration efforts" by Beijing.

Gen Chang, Taiwan's highest-ranking air force general, did not respond to a request for comment but issued a statement in which he said the Mirror Media report was "far-fetched" and harmed him and the military.

He did not say if he has been notified of an investigation but said that he would do everything he could to clarify the situation with the authorities when required to.

"I have been a military man for decades. I have always developed a habit of keeping secrets and have not talked about military matters without permission," said Gen Chang, who has not been detained.

A Taiwan Defence Ministry spokesman did not comment on any investigation and referred Reuters to a statement from the ministry, which said "intelligence units" of the Communist Party of China have been trying to get in touch with top generals "through intermediaries" but no national secrets were leaked.

The ministry has "actively reinforced anti-espionage education" for soldiers and their families, which was "effective in countering infiltration by enemy spies and protecting national security", it said in a statement.

China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for National Defence University said Gen Chang's position there has not changed.

Mirror Media said the Hong Kong-based representative of the Central Military Commission had travelled to Taiwan where he dined with Gen Chang several times. The representative also organised a trip to Hong Kong for Gen Chang's wife, it said.

Gen Chang, who was deputy defence minister until the end of last month, said he paid for the trip and he always strictly followed rules on secrecy when dining with fellow soldiers and friends.

