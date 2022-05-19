Taiwan firms resuming production in China as Covid-19 curbs ease: Minister

Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said companies were still facing problems such as supply chain and logistics issues. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Roughly half of Taiwanese companies that had previously suspended work in China due to Covid-19 control measures have resumed production as curbs ease, the island's economy minister said on Thursday (May 19).

Shanghai and neighbouring Kunshan, a hub for Taiwanese electronics makers including Apple supplier Quanta Computer, last month imposed stringent lockdowns to control the country's biggest Covid-19 outbreak.

After managing to bring community transmission down to zero, Shanghai has begun reopening and is aiming for normal life to fully resume by June.

"The resumption rate now is at about 50 per cent. If everything goes well, we are hoping for a full resumption in June," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei.

She added that companies were still facing problems such as supply chain bottlenecks and logistics issues and that the situation could change depending on China's pandemic prevention policies.

More On This Topic
Asian factories defy China slowdown as Euro area loses momentum
Shanghai lockdown exposes global supply chain strains

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top