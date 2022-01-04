Taiwan firm buys Lithuanian rum blocked by China after diplomatic row

TAIPEI • A Taiwanese liquor company said yesterday that it has snapped up over 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian rum that were blocked from China after a diplomatic row broke out between Beijing and Vilnius.

China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open a representative office using "Taiwanese" in the office's name.

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania was opened in November.

Taiwan typically uses "Taipei Economic and Cultural Office" or "Taipei Representative Office" due to host countries' preference to avoid any semblance of treating Taiwan as a country in the light of their "one China" policy.

China has also stopped issuing visas and blocked exports from Lithuania, prompting protests from the European Union's trade commissioner.

The state-run Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTL) said it bought a batch of 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum that were "drifting at sea" after China refused Customs clearance.

The shipment is set to arrive in Taiwan later this month, it said in a statement. "Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania. TTL calls for a toast to that."

Beijing baulks at any international support for Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

It has stepped up a campaign to isolate the self-ruled island on the world stage and poached eight of Taiwan's diplomatic allies - most recently Nicaragua - since pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.

Several companies and business leaders in Lithuania, an EU member state, complained last month that China was blocking their exports by not clearing Customs for their products.

European Commission executive vice-president and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Lithuania's claims about the Chinese blockade were verified and the commission was receiving reports from other member countries about blocked goods that contained parts from Lithuania.

There were "many cases in which imports from Lithuania and the EU are being stopped at Chinese ports and the number is increasing daily", Mr Dombrovskis said in late December.

He said the commission was using political and diplomatic channels to try to resolve the dispute.

