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Taiwan finance minister to attend APEC meeting in Hong Kong

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The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that includes Taiwan.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that includes Taiwan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Taiwan Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun will attend the APEC finance ministers’ meeting in Hong Kong on Oct 20 to Oct 21, her ministry said.
  • The trip comes as Beijing increases military and political pressure on Taipei, while China calls Taiwan a separatist province and rejects talks with President Lai Ching-te.
  • Taiwan joins APEC as “Chinese Taipei” and usually sends former officials or business leaders; it has not yet named its envoy for the APEC leaders’ summit.

AI generated

TAIPEI - Taiwan Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun will attend a meeting of APEC finance ministers in Hong Kong next week, her ministry said on Oct 13, at a time when Beijing has stepped up military and political pressure on Taipei.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping is one of the few international bodies that includes Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and China is 2026’s host, with a leaders summit scheduled for November in the southern city of Shenzhen.

China has rejected repeated offers of talks by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a “separatist”, and its military operates around Taiwan on an almost daily basis.

Lai says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

Chuang will, “as is customary”, attend the Oct 20 to Oct 21 APEC meeting held in Hong Kong, her ministry said in comments sent to Reuters.

The Hong Kong organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan’s Labour Minister Hung Sun-han travelled to China’s Nanjing in September, also for an APEC event.

The island takes part in APEC under the name “Chinese Taipei”, which it also uses for the Olympics.

Lower-level Taiwanese officials have attended other APEC events in China, whose government views Taiwan as a Chinese province.

Taiwan has yet to announce who will attend the APEC leaders’ summit, though its presidents never go.

Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives as its APEC envoy. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.