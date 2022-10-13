Taiwan eyes new, improved warships to counter Beijing's pressure

TAIPEI - Taiwan's navy plans to update its ageing fleet of warships, a move intended to counter ramped-up military pressure from China.

Taiwan intends to build a new anti-submarine frigate and a similar vessel with anti-aircraft capabilities, officials from the Defence Ministry told lawmakers in Taipei on Wednesday, adding that the vessels were expected to be ready by 2025 and 2026.

China has doubled the number of ships that patrol every day "in waters near Taiwan" to four or five since August, when the People's Liberation Army carried out military drills in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei, the Defence Ministry said.

It has also expanded its patrols in areas south-west and north of Taiwan, it added.

The plans for more naval vessels underscore Taiwan's efforts to bolster its defences to guard against any attack by China.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan, including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Parliament, Taiwan's National Security Bureau director-general Chen Ming-tong said China was paying attention to what was happening in Ukraine.

"This year, the communist military has borrowed from the experience of the Russia-Ukraine war to develop 'hybrid warfare' against Taiwan and strengthen its combat training and preparation against strong enemies," he told lawmakers.

Taiwan has also been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it may react should China ever makes good on threats to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in a speech on Monday that guarding against any Chinese attack would mean ramping up production and procurement of weapons, such as precision missiles and high-performance naval vessels.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS