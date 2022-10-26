Taiwan expects greater China pressure after Xi cements power

Tensions between Taiwan and China soared to their highest level for years in August. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
31 min ago

TAIPEI - Beijing will step up efforts to pick off Taiwan’s last remaining allies after Mr Xi Jinping secured a third term in power, as Chinese officials up the ante to show loyalty to the President, Taipei’s Foreign Minister said Wednesday.

A major gathering of China’s communist leaders at the weekend saw Mr Xi cement his status as the country’s most influential leader since Mao Zedong.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of the island, by force if necessary.

It has spent decades encouraging Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to break ties in favour of China.

“It is conceivable that our diplomatic situation will become grimmer,” Taiwan’s top diplomat Joseph Wu said on Wednesday.

He anticipated China would step up pressure on the 14 countries that still maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan as a way for Chinese officials to “show loyalty” to Mr Xi.

“We have seen some warning intelligence... We hope our diplomatic relations will not be influenced by China,” Mr Wu said at a parliamentary session.

“All of our embassies and missions are on tight vigilance now... We will verify the intelligence and take advantageous measures to consolidate diplomatic relations.”

Tensions between Taiwan and China soared to their highest level for years in August after Beijing staged huge and unprecedented military drills to protest against a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan international legitimacy, and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western politicians.

When asked by a lawmaker if Beijing is speeding up its timeline for taking Taiwan, Mr Wu said the military threat has been “rapidly growing” in recent years.

“Whether China decides it’s next year, the year after next year, 2025, 2027, 2030 or whatever time they see the conditions as mature to attack Taiwan, the most important thing for us is to be well-prepared to defend ourselves,” he said. AFP

More On This Topic
China says it’s historically ‘closer than ever’ to Taiwan unity
Beijing will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top