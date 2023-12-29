Taiwan election: Candidates receive rock star treatment, steamed buns while campaigning

PINGTUNG, Taiwan - Hundreds of women waved their mobile phone flashlights in the air as they swayed to the music and sang along.

Some jumped on chairs to get a better view of the stage. Others shouted “I love you” as they held up their placards.

The scene was straight out of a concert, except that their idol at the event was no pop star – it was Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te.

The 64-year-old, who is also Taiwan’s current Vice-President, had held a campaign rally for a group of women supporters in southern Pingtung county, and the reception was euphoric.

Looking flushed after singing and dancing, rather awkwardly, to the campaign’s theme song, Team Taiwan, Mr Lai said with a grin: “My face is bright red now. I’m very moved (by all of you).”

Attended by 1,200 women of varying ages, the Dec 21 hotel ballroom event was Mr Lai’s final stop on the first day of a four-day whirlwind campaign tour around the island until Christmas Eve.

With just two weeks to go before Taiwan heads to the polls on Jan 13 to elect its next president, all three candidates are stepping up efforts to drum up support for a pivotal vote that will shape Taipei’s relations with Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the island.

According to opinion polls, Mr Lai is the front runner to win the race, ahead of Mr Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Dr Ko Wen-je of the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

The two opposition parties are seen as more China-friendly, in contrast to the independence-leaning DPP.

In a Dec 28 survey by leading pollster My Formosa, Mr Lai received 40 per cent of support, a considerable lead over Mr Hou’s 28.9 per cent. Dr Ko trails behind with 17.6 per cent of support.

Still, this is no time for Mr Lai to sit back, say analysts.

“Lai has consistently received around the same amount of support for months now and has had trouble seeing that number go up,” said Assistant Professor Ma Chun-wei, a political scientist at Taipei’s Tamkang University.

“The key now for each of the candidates is to attract as many median voters as possible.”