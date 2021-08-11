Taiwan demands correction, blames China for Venice film fest name change

TAIPEI • Taiwan yesterday said it has demanded a correction after Venice Film Festival organisers listed two films representing the island as being from "Chinese Taipei", allegedly under pressure from Beijing.

Director Tsai Ming-liang's documentary The Night and Chung Mong-hong's drama The Falls were submitted under the name Taiwan. But organisers changed the name on the festival's official website "due to China's protest", Taipei's Foreign Ministry said.

Taiwan's representative office in Italy has requested an immediate correction and was yet to receive a reply, said Ms Kendra Chen, deputy head of the ministry's European affairs department. "We will continue to communicate with organisers and demand the correction through multiple channels to make sure that our films will not face unreasonable suppression and our sovereignty will not be dwarfed," she said at a virtual press briefing.

Films by Jane Campion, Pedro Almodovar and Paolo Sorrentino are among those competing at the 78th edition of the festival next month.

Malaysian-born, Taiwan-based Mr Tsai is one of the island's most internationally acclaimed directors. His 1994 feature film Vive L'Amour won the coveted Golden Lion at Venice and Stray Dogs received the Grand Jury Prize in 2013.

But Taiwanese artists often find themselves frozen out of international events, or made to enter under names that Beijing finds acceptable.

Taiwanese athletes also must compete under the name "Chinese Taipei".

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force, if necessary.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE