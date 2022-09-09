Taiwan confident it can sign 'high standard' US trade deal

TAIPEI - Taiwan is confident it can sign a "high standard" trade deal with the United States under a new framework, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of US lawmakers on Thursday.

Washington and Taipei unveiled the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade in June, days after the Biden administration excluded the island from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence.

Ms Tsai told the bipartisan US lawmaker delegation at a meeting in the presidential office that Taiwan would work with the United States to forge even closer trade and economic ties.

"We have already announced that negotiations under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will begin soon. We are confident that through this initiative, we can sign a high-standard trade agreement and advance bilateral trade development," she said.

Taiwan has long pushed for a broad free trade deal with the United States, its most important international backer and foreign arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Ms Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, told Ms Tsai she supported such an agreement.

"One of the most important things Congress can do right now is to deepen the economic relationship with Taiwan, and in particular, by pushing for a high-quality free trade agreement between the US and Taiwan," she said.

The visit means 28 members of Congress have travelled to Taiwan this year, the most since at least 2013, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Bipartisan support for Taiwan is high as US politicians look to demonstrate their resolve in the face of what they see as China's growing regional ambitions and fears that it might invade.

The group is the latest in a string of senior officials from the US to visit Taiwan since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came in early August. Her visit infuriated Beijing, which responded by launching war games around the island.

China's foreign ministry reiterated its opposition to such trips by US lawmakers, saying their "scuttling" visits violate the "one-China principle" and breaks the US promise to only maintain non-official relations with Taiwan.

"China resolutely opposes and is very unhappy with this visit," ministry spokesman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Ms Tsai thanked the delegation for conveying strong congressional support for Taiwan just as China has been carrying out its drills, which have been scaled back but are continuing.

"Taiwan will not back down," she said. "We will actively deepen our cooperation with democratic partners to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region."

A group of French lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Wednesday, the first high-level European delegation since China conducted huge war drills around the island.

The trip came as Taiwan held two days of dramatic night-time live fire drills on the strategic island of Pingtung that lies between its coast and China.

The delegation of five French lawmakers was led by Senator Cyril Pellevat, Taiwan's foreign ministry said, adding it was the fourth visit by French politicians in the past 12 months.

Like most nations, the United States and France officially recognise Beijing over Taipei. But they both remain key allies of Taiwan and maintain de facto diplomatic ties with the island.

REUTERS, AFP