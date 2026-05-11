Taiwan ‘confident’ in US ties ahead of Trump visit to China

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The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

TAIPEI – Taiwan is “confident” in the stable development of its ties with the US and Washington has repeatedly said its policy towards the island will not change, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on May 11 of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming China trip.

Mr Trump will be in Beijing from May 13 to 15 for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping where the issue of democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its territory, is certain to come up.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week there needs to be stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament in Taipei, Mr Lin said the government is closely monitoring the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting.

“We have also maintained continuous communication with the United States – whether through public statements from the US government or through non-public channels. We are confident in the stable development of Taiwan-US relations,” he said.

“The US government has repeatedly expressed that its Taiwan policy will not change,” Mr Lin added.

The US has pushed Taiwan, along with its major allies around the world, to spend more on their defence.

But last week, Taiwan’s opposition-controlled Parliament passed a smaller special defence budget than the government had requested.

A senior US official said on May 10 that the US was disappointed by Parliament approving defence spending short of what Washington believes is needed.

Mr Lin said he hoped Parliament could take “remedial” action so that the defence budget can support Taiwan’s security policy, as maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is a common goal shared by Taiwan and like-minded nations.

“However, peace depends on strength – it requires demonstrating the defence capability for self-defence in order to deter aggression,” he said.

“In particular, the Chinese communists are currently pursuing military build-up and authoritarian expansion,” he added. REUTERS