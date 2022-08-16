Taiwan committed to safeguarding stability, status quo in the strait: Tsai

TAIPEI • Taiwan continues to express to the international community that the island is committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting US lawmakers yesterday.

Ms Tsai, meeting the lawmakers in her office, said China's exercises had greatly affected regional peace and stability.

"We are engaging in close cooperation with international allies to closely monitor the military situation," she said in video footage provided by the presidential office.

"At the same time, we are doing everything we can to let the world know that Taiwan is determined to safeguard stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait."

The five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei on an unannounced visit late on Sunday, the second high-level group to visit following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month.

They had been scheduled to discuss a range of issues including bilateral relations, regional security and other significant issues of mutual interest, according to the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy.

Mr Markey told Ms Tsai that "we have a moral obligation" to do everything to prevent an unnecessary conflict.

"Taiwan has demonstrated incredible restraint and discretion during challenging times," Mr Markey added.

Mrs Pelosi's visit earlier this month infuriated China.

While she was the highest-ranking US official to make a visit to Taiwan in 25 years, visits by other members of Congress are common.

During her meeting with Ms Tsai, Mrs Pelosi recalled that several US senators, including the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Democrat Bob Menendez, had visited this year without drawing a firestorm of criticism from Beijing.

Following Mrs Pelosi's visit, China responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and ditched some lines of dialogue with Washington, including theatre military talks and on climate change.

However, this trip was much more low key than Mrs Pelosi's, with Ms Tsai's meeting with the lawmakers not carried live on her social media pages, which is the general practice when high-level foreign guests visit.

The group of lawmakers left Taiwan late yesterday afternoon, and only after did the presidential office release footage of the meeting with Ms Tsai.

It was not immediately clear where they were going.

Reuters cited China's Embassy in Washington as saying on Sunday that the latest congressional visit "proves that the US does not want to see stability across the Taiwan Strait and has spared no effort to stir up confrontation between the two sides and interfere in China's internal affairs".

The de facto US embassy in Taipei said the lawmakers had also met Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and members of Taiwan's parliamentary foreign affairs and defence committee.

"Authoritarian China can't dictate how democratic Taiwan makes friends," Mr Wu said on Twitter of their meeting.

The United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan's government says China has never ruled the island and so has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said they would not be deterred by China's response to such visits by foreign friends.

"We can't just do nothing because there is an evil neighbour next door, and not dare to let visitors or friends come," he told reporters.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG