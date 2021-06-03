Taiwan cases up as it plans for mass vaccination

TAIPEI • Taiwan reported a rise in domestic coronavirus infections yesterday after six days of falls, and unveiled details of a mass vaccination plan that aims to eventually cover 1.7 million people a week.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan is battling a spike in community infections, placing curbs on gatherings and ordering entertainment venues closed, while urging people to stay home as much as possible.

Announcing 549 new infections, including 177 added to recent days' tallies in reflection of delays in reporting positive tests, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the trend was stable, although it was not falling.

Cases rose rapidly in the past 24 hours in the capital, Taipei, and a neighbouring city, where infections are heavily concentrated, he added.

Yesterday's infections were up from Tuesday's figure of 327 domestic cases. The economic ministry has set limits on the numbers of visitors to wet markets, amid concerns that the shops of food and vegetable vendors could become virus hot spots.

Taiwan has vaccinated just about 3 per cent of its 23.5 million people, but has millions of shots on order and has begun preparing for a mass vaccination programme.

