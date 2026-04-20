Taiwan business group urges Beijing, Taipei to keep politics out of trade

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China recently announced measures including easing tourism curbs and food imports, but said they had to be based on "opposing Taiwan independence".

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TAIPEI – The head of one of Taiwan’s top business groups said on April 20 both Beijing and Taipei should leave politics out of resuming normal trade and tourism exchanges, after China unveiled new incentives for the island.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, announced measures in April which include easing tourism curbs and food imports, but said they had to be based on “opposing Taiwan independence”.

China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te saying he is a “separatist”, and has stepped up political and economic pressure in recent years, targeting tourism and imports of food, as well as holding regular war drills.

“As soon as there is an opening up, it should as much as possible be systematic and normalised to maintain the long-term stability of business and trade exchanges,” said General Chamber of Commerce chairman Paul Hsu.

Flanked by representatives of the tourist and food sectors, he urged China to ensure stability in trade ties rather than sudden stops and starts, in comments to reporters in Taipei.

No matter which political party runs a city or county, China should offer equal treatment, especially in southern Taiwan, Mr Hsu added, referring to a stronghold of Mr Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s new steps came at the end of a visit to Beijing by Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun, which she described as a journey of peace, on which she met President Xi Jinping.

Taiwan’s government should also “proactively face” China’s offers of opening up, said Mr Hsu’s group, which represents more than a million companies, in a statement accompanying the remarks.

Group members’ votes would go to whoever was good for Taiwan industry, Mr Hsu said, adding that he was representing non-partisan industry voices.

“As long as you put forth good policies, we will offer support. But if you stand against us, I’m sorry, I can’t support you. We have a vote – we are a democratic society.”

Taiwan will hold key local elections in November, with the next presidential vote scheduled for early 2028.

On April 19 , Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said the government would address the “reasonable demands” of industry, but warned it not to “become tools manipulated and exploited by the Chinese communists”. REUTERS