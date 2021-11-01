Taiwan announces new Chinese New Year Quarantine rules with effect from Dec 14

TAIPEI (THE CHINA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) announced on Monday (Nov 1) that starting from Dec 14 till Feb 14, 2022, travellers returning to Taiwan for the Chinese New Year will need to undergo 14 days of quarantine and seven days of self-health management.

CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen remarked that those returning from high-risk countries will need to quarantine for 14 days in a government-run centralised quarantine centre, while those returning from relatively safer countries will only need to isolate at a quarantine hotel at their own expense for 10 days and can return to self-quarantine at their homes for the following four days.

As the pandemic situation stabilises in Taiwan and the vaccination coverage rate exceeds 70 per cent of the population, the CECC stressed that quarantine hotels are still limited to one person per room.

However, family members or those who live under the same roof who travelled together can quarantine together.

The CECC gave a reminder that as the hotel suites are quite small, it is advised that no more than two people should share a room.

As for the following four days, which can see travellers quarantining at home, the CECC added that it still hopes that the public can follow the one person per household rule.

Nonetheless, if those going under quarantine have already received two doses of vaccine 14 days prior to their arrival, the CECC permits them to quarantine under the same roof, though in different rooms.

For people entering from non-high-risk countries, they will still need to take a PCR test upon arrival in Taiwan. On the ninth to 10th day of quarantine, they will need to take another PCR test.

Those who test negative for the virus can take a designated virus-prevention taxi home on the 11th day of quarantine, and finish their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home.

They will need to take another test before their quarantine period ends, and continue to practice self-health management for the following seven days.

They will also need to take another test on either the sixth or seventh day of self-health management to complete the process, the CECC added.