Taiwan and US restart trade talks despite China opposition

TAIPEI • The United States and Taiwan yesterday restarted trade talks after five years as Washington moves to boost its ties with the island despite China's objections.

The talks resumed after the two sides reconvened the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council, which under former US president Barack Obama's administration was used to find ways to deepen commercial relations.

The council last met in 2016 before the election of Mr Donald Trump, who switched gears and focused on reaching a mega deal with China, though US-Sino ties deteriorated sharply by the end of his term.

Yesterday's talks "focused on enhancing the longstanding trade and investment relationship between the United States and Taiwan", a statement by the Office of the United States Trade Representative said. Held virtually, they were co-led by top trade officials from Washington and Taipei.

At a press briefing in Taipei, Taiwan's Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng described the talks as "very fruitful" and "a very critical step for Taiwan's foreign trade". Issues discussed included supply chains, trade facilitation and digital trade, as well as environment and labour, he added.

Taipei also urged Washington to expand supplies of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines by sharing technical know-how or authorising manufacturing on a contract basis, said Taiwan's deputy trade representative Yang Jen-ni, who co-led the talks. Taipei officials said both sides agreed to set up working groups for discussion on issues like vaccine production.

China has ramped up diplomatic, military and economic pressure on Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, while Taipei has accused Beijing of hampering its efforts to secure vaccines.

Beijing considers self-governing Taiwan part of its territory which is to be seized one day, by force if necessary, and rages at any diplomatic attempts to recognise it as an independent nation.

President Joe Biden has pressed ahead with improving ties with Taipei, including by revising convoluted rules that have blocked direct US dealings with Taiwan since Washington switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

