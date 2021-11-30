Taiwan and Europe must defend democracy together, says Tsai

TAIPEI • Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia yesterday.

Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China since allowing the opening of a de facto Taiwanese embassy in its capital.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims and to limit its international participation, though Ms Tsai says Taiwan will not bow to threats and will defend its freedom and democracy.

Ms Tsai told the visiting lawmakers at the Presidential Office that Taiwan and the Baltic nations - once part of the Soviet Union - share similar experiences of breaking free from authoritarian rule and of fighting for freedom.

"The democracy we enjoy today was hard earned. This is something we all understand most profoundly," she said.

"Now the world faces challenges posed by the expansion of authoritarianism and threat of disinformation... We must safeguard our shared values to ensure our free and democratic way of life."

Mr Matas Maldeikis, leader of the Lithuanian Parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, told Ms Tsai in response: "Lithuanian government policy towards Taiwan has wide support in our society. Preserving freedom and the rules-based international order is in the vital interests for both Taiwan and Lithuania."

Mr Maldeikis' trip has been condemned by China, but the United States has strongly backed its Nato ally Lithuania in its spat with Beijing.

No European Union member state has official ties with Taiwan.

On Sunday, Taiwan again scrambled fighters after 27 Chinese air force planes entered its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng yesterday said Beijing was trying to wear out the island's armed forces with its repeated incursions, but that Taipei was capable of responding.

"Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power," Mr Chiu said, adding: "Our national forces have shown that, while you may have this power, we have countermeasures."

Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island and in its ADIZ - not its territorial air space, but a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

REUTERS