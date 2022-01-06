Taiwan air force stages drill to intercept Chinese planes amid tensions

CHIAYI • Taiwan air force jets screamed into the sky yesterday in a drill simulating a war scenario, showing its combat readiness amid heightened military tensions with China, which claims the island as its own.

Before take-off, flight crews at a base in the southern city of Chiayi - home to US-made F-16 fighter jets that are frequently scrambled to intercept Chinese warplanes - rushed to ready aircraft as an alarm sounded.

The exercises were part of a three-day drill to show Taiwan's battle readiness ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday at the end of this month. Tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait have been rising in the past few years, with Taiwan complaining of repeated missions by China's air force near the island.

Chinese military aircraft frequently fly into the south-western part of its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) - not its territorial air space, but a broader area Taiwan patrols to give it more time to respond to any threats.

"With the very high frequency of Communist planes entering our ADIZ, pilots from our wing are very experienced and have dealt with almost all types of their aircraft," Major Yen Hsiang-sheng told reporters.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Taiwan has termed China's activities as "grey zone" warfare, designed to both wear out Taiwan's forces by making them repeatedly scramble, and also to test its responses.

In a new year message for China last week, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said military conflict is not the answer. Beijing responded with a stern warning that if Taiwan crossed any red line, it would lead to "profound catastrophe".

