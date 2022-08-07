China simulating attack on island in drills: Taipei

Taiwan said China's military drills yesterday appeared to be simulating an attack on the island, as Chinese warplanes and warships crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line in a continued show of force.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it scrambled jets to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft, including 14 that crossed the median line. It also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait.

China's Eastern Theatre Command said it had continued to conduct sea and air joint exercises north, south-west and east of Taiwan, with focus on testing land strike and sea assault capabilities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday accused China of "irresponsible steps" by halting key communication channels with Washington, and said its Taiwan actions showed a move from prioritising peaceful resolution towards use of force.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a media briefing on Friday: "We wish to issue a warning to the United States: Do not act rashly, do not create a greater crisis".