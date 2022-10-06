Taipei tracks key supplies in case of China conflict

Updated
Published
44 min ago

TAIPEI - Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday.

China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August, following a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that included firing missiles and steps to mount a blockade.

Taiwan's Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi told reporters it is already codified in law to maintain energy stockpiles, which state-run Taipower and state-owned refiner CPC Corp do.

"With respect to a possible military conflict, we do have preparations for food and for energy and critical supplies, including manufacturing supplies," he said.

"We want to ensure we have a certain period of stockpiles in Taiwan, including food, critical supplies, minerals, chemicals and energy, of course," he added.

Taiwan's power mix is made up of liquefied natural gas (LNG), coal, nuclear and renewables, the latter of which the government is trying to scale up. "We remain very comfortable with respect to these possible energy security issues," Mr Chen said.

Resource-poor Taiwan aims to generate more electricity from LNG in the shift away from coal-powered and nuclear plants, and is building a massive new LNG terminal off its north-western coast.

Speaking separately at Parliament where she was taking questions from lawmakers, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said meetings have been taking place to discuss increasing LNG storage capacity.

"Certainly when it comes to LNG storage, we have previously already had cross-department discussions on this," she said. Those talks also involved whether to use Taiwan-flagged tankers to import LNG, she added.

REUTERS

CRITICAL SUPPLIES

We want to ensure we have a certain period of stockpiles in Taiwan, including food, critical supplies, minerals, chemicals and energy, of course.
TAIWAN'S DEPUTY ECONOMY MINISTER CHEN CHERN-CHYI,
on stocking up in case of a military conflict with China.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 06, 2022, with the headline Taipei tracks key supplies in case of China conflict. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top