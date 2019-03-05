Taipei cops link blood samples to S'pore duo's baby

Taiwanese police yesterday confirmed that blood samples taken from the hotel room of a Singaporean woman, who is alleged to have disposed of her newborn girl, match the DNA of the baby.

The confirmation reported in Taiwanese media comes nearly a week after the authorities launched investigations into a Singapore couple suspected of wrapping the baby's body in a black plastic bag and dumping it in a food recycling bin in central Taipei.

Police believe that the body of the baby, whose placenta and umbilical cord were still intact, was disposed of shortly after her birth on Tuesday last week.

A 24-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend from Singapore have been identified as key suspects, according to local media reports.

The baby's body was found by an employee of a recycling company on Tuesday, after the bag was transported by a garbage truck from Taipei to Xindian.

Yesterday, Taiwan's Apple Daily said the next step would be for the Taiwanese authorities and the forensics team to clarify in an autopsy if the baby died before or after birth. After the cause of death is confirmed, Taiwan police are expected to contact the Singapore Police Force for their assistance, if necessary. The couple reportedly flew into Taiwan on Feb 19, and returned to Singapore on Tuesday afternoon last week.

Taiwan police were able to trace the identity of the man after reviewing footage from cameras along the route of the garbage truck. Witnesses who claimed they had seen the man said he spoke in Mandarin with a "foreign accent".

Police later took DNA samples from blood stains and hair found in the bathroom in the couple's hotel room.

Singapore police said on Sunday that they have been in touch with the Taiwanese authorities. They are waiting for an official request for assistance, the police added.

The Straits Times yesterday visited the woman's family home in Yishun and that of her boyfriend in Choa Chu Kang, but no one responded despite repeated attempts to contact them.