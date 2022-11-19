Sylvia Chang wins Golden Horse award for Best Actress; S’pore film Ajoomma goes home empty-handed

TAIPEI - Veteran Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang edged out four other contenders, including Singapore star Hong Huifang, to take home the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress.
Chang won the award for the Hong Kong drama A Light Never Goes Out, in which she plays a devastated widow who attempts to carry on her late husband’s business of making neon signs.
Ajoomma, the local film Hong starred in, also did not win in the other categories in which it was nominated: Best New Director (He Shuming), Best Original Screenplay (He with co-writer Kris Ong), and Best Supporting Actor (South Korea’s Jung Dong-hwan).
In the Singapore-South Korea co-production, Hong plays a Korean drama-obsessed housewife who finds herself in a wild adventure after travelling solo to Seoul.
Veteran Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong took the award for Best Leading Actor for the film The Sunny Side of The Street.
In the film, directed by Malaysian film-maker Lau Kok Rui, he plays a Hong Kong taxi driver who forms an unlikely bond with a Pakistani child refugee. The film was named Best Original Screenplay on Saturday night, while Lau won the Best New Director accolade.
The annual Golden Horse Awards, held at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, are often dubbed the “Oscars of Chinese-language cinema”.
Another Singaporean, Sunny Pang, was nominated for Best Action Choreography for his work on local crime thriller Geylang, but he did not win.