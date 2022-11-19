Sylvia Chang wins Golden Horse award for Best Actress; S’pore film Ajoomma goes home empty-handed

TAIPEI - Veteran Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang edged out four other contenders, including Singapore star Hong Huifang, to take home the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress.

Chang won the award for the Hong Kong drama A Light Never Goes Out, in which she plays a devastated widow who attempts to carry on her late husband’s business of making neon signs.

Ajoomma, the local film Hong starred in, also did not win in the other categories in which it was nominated: Best New Director (He Shuming), Best Original Screenplay (He with co-writer Kris Ong), and Best Supporting Actor (South Korea’s Jung Dong-hwan).