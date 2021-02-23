Asian Insider
Sweeping changes to HK's electoral system expected
Beijing tightening legal loopholes before poll; more pan-democrats face disqualification
The writing was on the wall for sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, with Beijing moving to tighten legal loopholes before the next chief executive race next year to ensure only patriots govern the territory.
Political watchers said the clearest sign came yesterday when the senior Beijing official handling Hong Kong and Macau affairs laid the ground rules for who can be office holders, weeks after senior officials brought up reforms to the system.
