Sustainable village plaza for Olympic athletes

When the world's top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics from July 24 to Aug 9, they will be spending some of their downtime in this communal space built mostly out of reusable timber. The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games yesterday unvei
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
33 min ago

When the world's top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics from July 24 to Aug 9, they will be spending some of their downtime in this communal space built mostly out of reusable timber. The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games yesterday unveiled the athletes' village plaza, which was made from 40,000 pieces of timber donated by 63 Japanese municipal governments. After the Games, the 2.4 billion yen (S$30 million) building will be dismantled and the timber returned to the donating municipalities to be reused in local facilities.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2020, with the headline 'Sustainable village plaza for Olympic athletes'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content