Sustainable village plaza for Olympic athletes

When the world's top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics from July 24 to Aug 9, they will be spending some of their downtime in this communal space built mostly out of reusable timber. The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Games yesterday unveiled the athletes' village plaza, which was made from 40,000 pieces of timber donated by 63 Japanese municipal governments. After the Games, the 2.4 billion yen (S$30 million) building will be dismantled and the timber returned to the donating municipalities to be reused in local facilities.