Suspected North Korean land mine found on Incheon beach

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Yang Jin-hyeok, director of operations at South Korea's joint chiefs of staff, holding up a previously recovered North Korean landmine during a briefing on Oct 5.

INCHEON – An antipersonnel land mine believed to have washed ashore from North Korea was discovered on a beach in Ganghwa-gun, Incheon, on Oct 8 , prompting authorities to urge residents and visitors to exercise caution.

According to Ganghwa officials on Oct 9 , the mine was found around 3.20pm on Oct 8 near Daebinchang Beach on Jumun Island, Seodo-myeon, by an environmental clean-up worker.

The worker immediately reported the discovery to the relevant authorities.

The Korean Marine Corps’ 2nd Division dispatched an explosive ordnance disposal team to the scene. The team recovered the mine and safely destroyed it in a controlled explosion.

“Based on a preliminary examination by our explosive ordnance disposal team, the object is believed to be an anti-personnel mine that drifted from North Korea,” the Marine Corps said.

No injuries or property damage were reported during the discovery or disposal operation.

“The Marine Corps is continuing search and preventive operations to ensure residents can safely access coastal areas,” it added.

Authorities suspect the mine was dislodged from North Korean territory by heavy summer rainfall and subsequently carried south by floodwaters.

The discovery marks the first such case on Ganghwa-gun’s islands since Aug 15. A total of 17 mines – including wooden-box mines and antipersonnel mines – were discovered across Ganghwa-gun in July and August.

With the Hangeul Day long weekend beginning on Oct 9, the county government issued a public safety alert via text message, warning residents and visitors to remain vigilant.

“Land mines and other hazardous objects that have drifted from North Korea are being discovered in the area,” the county said. “Anyone who encounters a suspicious object should refrain from touching it and immediately report it to the military or police.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK