Suspected human skull found outside Japan's Universal Studios

The discovery appeared to include a human skull and upper jaw, along with other bones. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
18 min ago

TOKYO - Suspected human bones, including a skull, have been found outside the popular Universal Studios Japan (USJ) theme park in the western city of Osaka, police said on Thursday.

An officer, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said police were called to investigate on Wednesday after the discovery of bone-like objects.

"A staff member (found them) while pruning plants" by the amusement park, the officer said.

He added that the discovery appeared to include a human skull and upper jaw, along with other bones.

"We're investigating the case both as a possible crime or an accident," he said, adding there were no immediate clues to the sex or age of the possible deceased.

Given the size, local media said the remains appeared to belong to an adult. USJ was established in 2001 as the first Universal Studios theme park outside the United States and is a popular tourist draw. AFP

More On This Topic
German man leaves severed human head at courthouse
Skeleton found under Kallang Bahru bridge remains unidentified, cause of death unknown: Coroner

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top